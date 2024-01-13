Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.77

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $4.70. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 31,138 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Odyssey Marine Exploration
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.