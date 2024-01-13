Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.77

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $4.70. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 31,138 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

