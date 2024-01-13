Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.50.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $25.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.40). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -13.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

