Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$867,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

