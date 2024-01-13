Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.00. Open Lending has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 14.71.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,229,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,528,524.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

