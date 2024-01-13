Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.27

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 26765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Osisko Development Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of C$280.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 247.30%. The company had revenue of C$10.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.4454913 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

