Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.85% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OVB. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 343,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

Get Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF alerts:

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OVB opened at $20.64 on Friday. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06.

About Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.