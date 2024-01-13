Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $325.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.80, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.54 and a 52 week high of $330.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

