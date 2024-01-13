Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PAAS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

