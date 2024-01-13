Paradiem LLC Acquires 10,252 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,659,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,401,000 after acquiring an additional 632,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,697,000 after acquiring an additional 684,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after acquiring an additional 118,633 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,586,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,042,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 335,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSEM. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

