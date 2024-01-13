Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.72

Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.72 and traded as high as $18.62. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 24,903 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $215.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $94,071.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,752.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 156,200.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

