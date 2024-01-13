Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Lifted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.32. 327,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,217. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $297.12 and a 52 week high of $465.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.27.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

