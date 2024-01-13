Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $460.32. 327,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,217. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $297.12 and a 52 week high of $465.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

