ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.20. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 63,232 shares changing hands.

ParkerVision Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

