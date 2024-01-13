Parthenon LLC Sells 625 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.6% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $377.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.91.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.07.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

