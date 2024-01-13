PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,282,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,569,771. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

