PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.