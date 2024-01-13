Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Up 3.9%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.59. 511,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 479,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSFE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.30 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paysafe by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

