Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group makes up about 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.09% of Penske Automotive Group worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 601,536 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after purchasing an additional 289,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.17. 175,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,382. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.31 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

