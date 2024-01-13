Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,754 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.58% of Penumbra worth $53,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Penumbra by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 131,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Penumbra by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Penumbra by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Penumbra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN stock opened at $258.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.96 and a beta of 0.59. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,743.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,435 shares of company stock valued at $319,350. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

