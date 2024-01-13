Peoples Bank KS Acquires Shares of 1,000 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Exelon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.