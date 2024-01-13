Peoples Bank KS Acquires Shares of 443 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.