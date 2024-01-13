Peoples Bank KS Acquires Shares of 885 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $198.92 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

