Peoples Bank KS Invests $31,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $229.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

