Peoples Bank KS Invests $39,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $270,344,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $271.93 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $275.24. The stock has a market cap of $263.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

