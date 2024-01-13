Peoples Bank KS Invests $45,000 in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Douyard bought 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.70. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $201.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.70 million. Analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

About The Shyft Group

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.