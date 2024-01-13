Peoples Bank KS Invests $48,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,438,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,374,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,999 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 111,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $123.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

