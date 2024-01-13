Peoples Bank KS Makes New $135,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

