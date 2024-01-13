Peoples Bank KS Makes New $99,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $229.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.48 and a 200-day moving average of $214.65. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.