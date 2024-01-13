Peoples Bank KS Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 237,763 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $3,776,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.46. 55,030,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,884,380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

