Peoples Bank KS Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOIL. CWM LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOIL opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $233.50.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

