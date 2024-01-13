Peoples Bank KS Purchases New Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

