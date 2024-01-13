Peoples Bank KS Purchases Shares of 500 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 172.9% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,179,000 after buying an additional 25,147 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.99. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

