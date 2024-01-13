Peoples Bank KS Takes $85,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $176,555,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,246,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,983,000 after acquiring an additional 725,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,943,000 after acquiring an additional 582,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYG stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.82. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.