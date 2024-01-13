Peoples Bank KS Takes $87,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equifax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.12.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $243.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.46. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $252.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

