Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $153.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.62.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.