Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

MetLife stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

