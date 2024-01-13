Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProFrac by 1,789.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 981,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,167.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 630,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,743,348.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 981,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,167.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,237,383 shares of company stock worth $11,588,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

ProFrac Price Performance

ProFrac stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.68. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $25.30.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.17 million. ProFrac had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

See Also

