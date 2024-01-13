Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $189.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

