Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Given Sell Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PWP. TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PWP opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $943.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.88%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -25.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $96,216.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,198 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,506,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 994,349 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter worth about $7,662,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 567,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 40.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.