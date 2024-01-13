Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.1% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.73. 605,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,815. The company has a market cap of $827.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

