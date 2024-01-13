Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 536.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,994,000 after buying an additional 377,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after buying an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $842.12. 168,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $544.95 and a fifty-two week high of $844.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $810.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $753.84.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

