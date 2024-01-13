Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,355 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.12. 2,918,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

