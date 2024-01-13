Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 831 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,591. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.16 and its 200-day moving average is $337.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.