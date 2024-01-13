Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 28,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,426,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $429.10. 1,892,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,267. The firm has a market cap of $402.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $431.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $413.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

