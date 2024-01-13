Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,534,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,143,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

