Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.94. 1,693,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.