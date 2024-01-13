Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,443,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,250,000 after buying an additional 108,384 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $405,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,043,000 after acquiring an additional 132,171 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $113.33. 261,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

