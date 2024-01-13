Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,465. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

