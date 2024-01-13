Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,394 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $498.09. 843,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $482.79 and its 200-day moving average is $474.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

