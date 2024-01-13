Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.24. 2,795,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.41. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

